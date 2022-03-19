Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) At $3.65: What To Do?

In last trading session, Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.65 trading at -$0.03 or -0.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $111.76M. That closing price of HNRG’s stock is at a discount of -25.48% from its 52-week high price of $4.58 and is indicating a premium of 54.52% from its 52-week low price of $1.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 259.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hallador Energy Company (HNRG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.82%, in the last five days HNRG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/14/22 when the stock touched $3.65 price level, adding 5.68% to its value on the day. Hallador Energy Company’s shares saw a change of 48.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.93% in past 5-day. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) showed a performance of 12.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.77 million shares which calculate 3.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -9.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.59% for stock’s current value.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 86.70% in the current quarter and calculating 300.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $66.7 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.10% during past 5 years.

HNRG Dividends

Hallador Energy Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.07% institutions for Hallador Energy Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HNRG for having 0.92 million shares of worth $2.71 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Verdad Advisers, LP, which was holding about 0.9 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.66 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.58 million shares of worth $1.71 million or 1.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.53 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.55 million in the company or a holder of 1.72% of company’s stock.