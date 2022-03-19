Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Down Almost -42.29% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.17 trading at -$0.08 or -3.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $146.45M. That closing price of GRCL’s stock is at a discount of -1026.27% from its 52-week high price of $24.44 and is indicating a premium of 22.58% from its 52-week low price of $1.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 250.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.33 in the current quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.56%, in the last five days GRCL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/14/22 when the stock touched $2.17 price level, adding 14.23% to its value on the day. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -64.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.90% in past 5-day. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) showed a performance of -42.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.28 million shares which calculate 0.96 days to cover the short interests.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -84.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.67% while that of industry is 0.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -106.20% in the current quarter and calculating -60.00% decrease in the next quarter.

GRCL Dividends

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.37% institutions for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the top institutional holder at GRCL for having 9.9 million shares of worth $137.34 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 7.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $109.36 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.38 million shares of worth $19.12 million or 2.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.38 million in the company or a holder of 1.22% of company’s stock.