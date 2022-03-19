Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Up 20.53% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $13.68?

In last trading session, Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $80.30 trading at $4.6 or 6.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.98B. That closing price of GSHD’s stock is at a discount of -125.78% from its 52-week high price of $181.30 and is indicating a premium of 22.29% from its 52-week low price of $62.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 201.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.08%, in the last five days GSHD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $80.30 price level, adding 0.2% to its value on the day. Goosehead Insurance Inc’s shares saw a change of -38.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.53% in past 5-day. Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) showed a performance of -16.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.04 million shares which calculate 5.55 days to cover the short interests.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Goosehead Insurance Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.25% while that of industry is -0.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -42.10% in the current quarter and calculating 166.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.91 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $41.93 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $34.65 million and $31.23 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.00% while estimating it to be 34.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -48.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.60%.

GSHD Dividends

Goosehead Insurance Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 103.82% institutions for Goosehead Insurance Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at GSHD for having 2.09 million shares of worth $317.61 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 1.9 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $289.49 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.31 million shares of worth $199.65 million or 6.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $170.67 million in the company or a holder of 5.66% of company’s stock.