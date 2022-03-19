Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) 37.22% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.64 trading at $0.74 or 7.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $364.21M. That closing price of FLL’s stock is at a discount of -18.14% from its 52-week high price of $12.57 and is indicating a premium of 37.22% from its 52-week low price of $6.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 288.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.47%, in the last five days FLL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $10.64 price level, adding 0.93% to its value on the day. Full House Resorts Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.09% in past 5-day. Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) showed a performance of 13.92% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -69.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.18% for stock’s current value.

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Full House Resorts Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.21% while that of industry is 8.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 161.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 43.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $43.24 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43.38 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $38.27 million and $42.21 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.00% while estimating it to be 2.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 102.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

FLL Dividends

Full House Resorts Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.36% institutions for Full House Resorts Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at FLL for having 1.86 million shares of worth $19.71 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.5 million.

On the other hand, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.22 million shares of worth $12.97 million or 3.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.93 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.94 million in the company or a holder of 2.70% of company’s stock.