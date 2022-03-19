Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Stock Has Fallen -42.68% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.41 trading at $0.26 or 22.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $105.14M. That closing price of FTRP’s stock is at a discount of -378.01% from its 52-week high price of $6.74 and is indicating a premium of 30.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 147.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Field Trip Health Ltd. (FTRP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 22.61%, in the last five days FTRP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $1.41 price level, adding 4.08% to its value on the day. Field Trip Health Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -42.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.29% in past 5-day. Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) showed a performance of -11.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.38 million shares which calculate 3.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.02 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.57 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1673.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.35% for stock’s current value.

Field Trip Health Ltd. (FTRP) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.43 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.34 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.30% during past 5 years.

FTRP Dividends

Field Trip Health Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.52% institutions for Field Trip Health Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management, LP is the top institutional holder at FTRP for having 3.21 million shares of worth $7.88 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Oasis Management Co Ltd., which was holding about 2.34 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.75 million.

On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.23 million shares of worth $0.56 million or 0.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.