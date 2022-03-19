EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Could Experience 21.14% Growth

In last trading session, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.78 trading at -$0.24 or -1.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $433.24M. That closing price of EYPT’s stock is at a discount of -68.23% from its 52-week high price of $21.50 and is indicating a premium of 42.88% from its 52-week low price of $7.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 258.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.52 in the current quarter.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.84%, in the last five days EYPT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $12.78 price level, adding 6.24% to its value on the day. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.11% in past 5-day. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) showed a performance of 28.44% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $65.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -408.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -87.79% for stock’s current value.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.05% while that of industry is 0.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 51.40% in the current quarter and calculating -56.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $7.13 million and $7.32 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 37.40% while estimating it to be 91.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.30% during past 5 years.

EYPT Dividends

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.07% institutions for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at EYPT for having 4.19 million shares of worth $43.67 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., which was holding about 3.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.08 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.84 million shares of worth $9.6 million or 2.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.75 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.6 million in the company or a holder of 2.21% of company’s stock.