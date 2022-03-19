Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Rebounded 46.24% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $62.31 trading at $1.39 or 2.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $846.79M. That closing price of EGLE’s stock is at a discount of -10.72% from its 52-week high price of $68.99 and is indicating a premium of 46.24% from its 52-week low price of $33.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 310.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $6.18 in the current quarter.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.28%, in the last five days EGLE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/14/22 when the stock touched $62.31 price level, adding 3.69% to its value on the day. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s shares saw a change of 36.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.42% in past 5-day. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) showed a performance of 18.60% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $70.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.99% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $86.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -38.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.76% for stock’s current value.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.50% while that of industry is 15.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 61,700.00% in the current quarter and calculating 258.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 75.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $146.03 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $99.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $75.18 million and $69.96 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 94.20% while estimating it to be 42.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 63.90% during past 5 years.

EGLE Dividends

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.72% institutions for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management Lp is the top institutional holder at EGLE for having 3.78 million shares of worth $190.67 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 27.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldentree Asset Management LP, which was holding about 1.08 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.63 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Transportation are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.28 million shares of worth $14.19 million or 2.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.26 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.23 million in the company or a holder of 1.92% of company’s stock.