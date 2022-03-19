Does Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Look Expensive At $1.12? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.12 trading at $0.12 or 12.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.55M. That closing price of YMTX’s stock is at a discount of -1676.79% from its 52-week high price of $19.90 and is indicating a premium of 15.18% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 85.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.00%, in the last five days YMTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $1.12 price level, adding 4.27% to its value on the day. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -62.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.46% in past 5-day. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) showed a performance of -36.72% in past 30-days.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -89.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 82.20% while that of industry is 0.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -126.50% in the current quarter and calculating -27.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.81 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $6.9 million and $3.53 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -73.80% while estimating it to be -57.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.40% during past 5 years.

YMTX Dividends

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.20% institutions for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at YMTX for having 1.55 million shares of worth $4.58 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 15.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.29 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.86 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.33 million shares of worth $1.41 million or 3.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.25 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.75 million in the company or a holder of 2.46% of company’s stock.