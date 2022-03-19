Does Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) Look Expensive At $1.03? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at -$0.16 or -13.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.97M. That closing price of MITQ’s stock is at a discount of -2551.46% from its 52-week high price of $27.31 and is indicating a discount of -2.91% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.45%, in the last five days MITQ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 21.97% to its value on the day. Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.26% in past 5-day. Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) showed a performance of -39.77% in past 30-days.

MITQ Dividends

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.56% institutions for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MITQ for having 64553.0 shares of worth $0.14 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 35978.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $75553.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 35978.0 shares of worth $73035.0 or 0.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10648.0 shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $21615.0 in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.