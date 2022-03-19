Does Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Look Expensive At $1.51? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.51 trading at $0.03 or 2.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $28.24M. That closing price of MSGM’s stock is at a discount of -1718.54% from its 52-week high price of $27.46 and is indicating a premium of 4.64% from its 52-week low price of $1.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 99390.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 30.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.36%, in the last five days MSGM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $1.51 price level, adding 32.59% to its value on the day. Motorsport Games Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.48% in past 5-day. Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) showed a performance of -60.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 52900.0 shares which calculate 4.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -893.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -562.25% for stock’s current value.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Motorsport Games Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -89.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -748.00% while that of industry is 8.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.77 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $2.93 million and $1.72 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 369.30% while estimating it to be 97.70% for the next quarter.

MSGM Dividends

Motorsport Games Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.25% institutions for Motorsport Games Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the top institutional holder at MSGM for having 1.35 million shares of worth $19.22 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.95 million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.28 million shares of worth $18.19 million or 10.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.97 million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.