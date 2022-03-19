Does Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Look Expensive At $1.30? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.30 trading at -$0.15 or -10.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $127.44M. That closing price of CMPX’s stock is at a discount of -746.15% from its 52-week high price of $11.00 and is indicating a premium of 3.85% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 144.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.34%, in the last five days CMPX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $1.30 price level, adding 22.62% to its value on the day. Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -58.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.47% in past 5-day. Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) showed a performance of -45.61% in past 30-days.

CMPX Dividends

Compass Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.65% institutions for Compass Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at CMPX for having 21.64 million shares of worth $68.61 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 41.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.87 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.79 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.75 million shares of worth $8.72 million or 5.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.54 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.88 million in the company or a holder of 2.95% of company’s stock.