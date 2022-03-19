Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) At $12.69: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.69 trading at $1.1 or 9.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.82B. That closing price of CRCT’s stock is at a discount of -273.21% from its 52-week high price of $47.36 and is indicating a premium of 24.27% from its 52-week low price of $9.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 379.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.49%, in the last five days CRCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $12.69 price level, adding 1.93% to its value on the day. Cricut Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.60% in past 5-day. Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) showed a performance of -37.58% in past 30-days.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cricut Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -58.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.69% while that of industry is 17.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $398.04 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $334.84 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $370.97 million and $323.82 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.30% while estimating it to be 3.40% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.70%.

CRCT Dividends

Cricut Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.32% institutions for Cricut Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP is the top institutional holder at CRCT for having 9.38 million shares of worth $258.6 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 25.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 3.45 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $95.05 million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and ClearBridge Select Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.76 million shares of worth $48.55 million or 4.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.81 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $23.0 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.