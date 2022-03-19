Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. Shares Rise 27.56% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.03 trading at $0.53 or 5.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $187.40M. That closing price of CPS’s stock is at a discount of -304.44% from its 52-week high price of $44.61 and is indicating a premium of 27.56% from its 52-week low price of $7.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 368.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.7 in the current quarter.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.05%, in the last five days CPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $11.03 price level, adding 1.25% to its value on the day. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.83% in past 5-day. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) showed a performance of -30.85% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $26.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -217.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -135.72% for stock’s current value.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1,521.10% in the current quarter and calculating -96.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $594.75 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $637.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $696.88 million and $668.97 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -14.70% while estimating it to be -4.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -19.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -8.50%.

CPS Dividends

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.32% institutions for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CPS for having 2.99 million shares of worth $66.95 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 17.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which was holding about 2.09 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46.85 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.19 million shares of worth $26.73 million or 7.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.97 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $21.83 million in the company or a holder of 5.73% of company’s stock.