Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) 23.33% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.10 trading at $0.22 or 11.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.08M. That closing price of CNTX’s stock is at a discount of -417.62% from its 52-week high price of $10.87 and is indicating a premium of 23.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 753.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.70%, in the last five days CNTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $2.10 price level, adding 4.11% to its value on the day. Context Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.38% in past 5-day. Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) showed a performance of 4.48% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -376.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -185.71% for stock’s current value.

CNTX Dividends

Context Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.85% institutions for Context Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.