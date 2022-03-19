Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Shares Surges 12.61% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.36 trading at $0.37 or 3.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $303.55M. That closing price of DNAY’s stock is at a discount of -148.07% from its 52-week high price of $25.70 and is indicating a premium of 40.54% from its 52-week low price of $6.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 628.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Codex DNA Inc. (DNAY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.37 in the current quarter.

Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.70%, in the last five days DNAY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $10.36 price level, adding 5.99% to its value on the day. Codex DNA Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.61% in past 5-day. Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) showed a performance of 1.57% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -189.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -93.05% for stock’s current value.

Codex DNA Inc. (DNAY) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.83 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

DNAY Dividends

Codex DNA Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 121.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.51% institutions for Codex DNA Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the top institutional holder at DNAY for having 0.73 million shares of worth $8.16 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 0.68 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.53 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.69 million shares of worth $6.36 million or 2.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.34 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.73 million in the company or a holder of 1.14% of company’s stock.