CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Currently -21.36% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.54 trading at $0.89 or 5.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $241.83M. That closing price of CINT’s stock is at a discount of -21.36% from its 52-week high price of $22.50 and is indicating a premium of 46.71% from its 52-week low price of $9.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 134.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CI&T Inc. (CINT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.04%, in the last five days CINT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $18.54 price level, adding 2.83% to its value on the day. CI&T Inc.’s shares saw a change of 55.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.03% in past 5-day. CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) showed a performance of 22.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.27 million shares which calculate 0.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $100.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $80.81 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $121.27. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -554.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -335.87% for stock’s current value.

CI&T Inc. (CINT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CI&T Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $77.77 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $82.78 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

CINT Dividends

CI&T Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.58% institutions for CI&T Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.

