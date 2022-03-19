Buy, Sell Or Hold Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS) At $1.69?

In last trading session, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.69 trading at $0.19 or 12.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.77M. That closing price of WLMS’s stock is at a discount of -284.62% from its 52-week high price of $6.50 and is indicating a premium of 24.85% from its 52-week low price of $1.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 308.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.67%, in the last five days WLMS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $1.69 price level, adding 2.87% to its value on the day. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -43.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.36% in past 5-day. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS) showed a performance of 7.64% in past 30-days.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -62.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -50.00% while that of industry is 13.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 128.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $78.46 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $68.64 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $64.11 million and $60.85 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.40% while estimating it to be 12.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 49.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

WLMS Dividends

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.11% institutions for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wynnefield Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at WLMS for having 6.4 million shares of worth $27.3 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 25.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Minerva Advisors LLC, which was holding about 1.85 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.89 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bertolet Capital Tr-Pinnacle Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.47 million shares of worth $2.0 million or 1.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.34 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.46 million in the company or a holder of 1.35% of company’s stock.