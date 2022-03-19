Buy, Sell Or Hold Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) At $16.97?

In last trading session, Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.97 trading at $1.31 or 8.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $667.09M. That closing price of SOHU’s stock is at a discount of -47.26% from its 52-week high price of $24.99 and is indicating a premium of 24.16% from its 52-week low price of $12.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 350.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.37%, in the last five days SOHU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $16.97 price level, adding 0.12% to its value on the day. Sohu.com Limited’s shares saw a change of 4.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.89% in past 5-day. Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) showed a performance of -10.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.69 million shares which calculate 1.48 days to cover the short interests.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sohu.com Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -198.86% while that of industry is -0.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $471.53 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $444 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2019. Company posted $509.63 million and $455 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -7.50% while estimating it to be -2.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 225.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.17%.

SOHU Dividends

Sohu.com Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.57% institutions for Sohu.com Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Macquarie Group Limited is the top institutional holder at SOHU for having 3.52 million shares of worth $73.42 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.96 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.89 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.22 million shares of worth $51.94 million or 5.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.96 million in the company or a holder of 1.09% of company’s stock.