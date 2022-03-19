Buy, Sell Or Hold Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) At $1.32?

In last trading session, Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.32 trading at $0.31 or 30.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $329.26M. That closing price of EM’s stock is at a discount of -657.58% from its 52-week high price of $10.00 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 257.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 30.69%, in the last five days EM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $1.32 price level, adding 7.69% to its value on the day. Smart Share Global Limited’s shares saw a change of -9.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 48.31% in past 5-day. Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) showed a performance of -11.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 49550.0 shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.

Smart Share Global Limited (EM) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $128.55 million for the same.

EM Dividends

Smart Share Global Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.04% institutions for Smart Share Global Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Aspex Management (HK) Ltd is the top institutional holder at EM for having 4.5 million shares of worth $15.03 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HHLR Advisors, LTD, which was holding about 4.08 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.63 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.73 million shares of worth $2.06 million or 0.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.39 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.18% of company’s stock.