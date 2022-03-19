Buy, Sell Or Hold Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) At $88.68?

In last trading session, Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $88.68 trading at $7.39 or 9.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.43B. That closing price of DUOL’s stock is at a discount of -131.16% from its 52-week high price of $204.99 and is indicating a premium of 26.92% from its 52-week low price of $64.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 382.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.09%, in the last five days DUOL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $88.68 price level, adding 3.19% to its value on the day. Duolingo Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.62% in past 5-day. Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) showed a performance of -5.29% in past 30-days.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Duolingo Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.40% while that of industry is 17.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $68.79 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $73.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

DUOL Dividends

Duolingo Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.84% institutions for Duolingo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. KPCB DGF Associates, LLC is the top institutional holder at DUOL for having 2.59 million shares of worth $430.35 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 16.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 1.27 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $210.52 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.26 million shares of worth $33.73 million or 1.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $34.05 million in the company or a holder of 1.30% of company’s stock.