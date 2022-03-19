Buy, Sell Or Hold Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) At $1.44?

In last trading session, Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $1.44 trading at $0.09 or 6.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $38.12M. That closing price of CYNâ€™s stock is at a discount of -588.19% from its 52-week high price of $9.91 and is indicating a premium of 15.28% from its 52-week low price of $1.22. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 307.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cyngn Inc. (CYN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.67%, in the last five days CYN remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $1.44 price level, adding 4.0% to its value on the day. Cyngn Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -68.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.27% in past 5-day. Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) showed a performance of -0.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.39 million shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -802.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -802.78% for stockâ€™s current value.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.70% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 64.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.10% institutions for Cyngn Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.