Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Achieved Almost -15.24% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.17 trading at $0.15 or 4.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $114.82M. That closing price of BDTX’s stock is at a discount of -815.46% from its 52-week high price of $29.02 and is indicating a premium of 17.98% from its 52-week low price of $2.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 609.68K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.01 in the current quarter.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.97%, in the last five days BDTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $3.17 price level, adding 1.25% to its value on the day. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.03% in past 5-day. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) showed a performance of -15.24% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -972.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.18% for stock’s current value.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -66.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -13.54% while that of industry is 11.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -60.30% in the current quarter and calculating -22.60% decrease in the next quarter.

BDTX Dividends

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.11% institutions for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG is the top institutional holder at BDTX for having 3.46 million shares of worth $29.3 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 3.45 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.19 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.88 million shares of worth $6.71 million or 2.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.67 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.68 million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.