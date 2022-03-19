BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Share Price Rebounds 11.39% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.93 trading at $0.68 or 2.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $653.84M. That closing price of BJRI’s stock is at a discount of -125.56% from its 52-week high price of $63.00 and is indicating a premium of 11.39% from its 52-week low price of $24.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 361.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.50%, in the last five days BJRI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $27.93 price level, adding 1.86% to its value on the day. BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.72% in past 5-day. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) showed a performance of -19.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.56 million shares which calculate 3.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $39.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -79.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.49% for stock’s current value.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -31.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 258.33% while that of industry is 21.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 86.20% in the current quarter and calculating 378.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $299.49 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $313.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $197 million and $223.31 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 52.00% while estimating it to be 40.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 94.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

BJRI Dividends

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 20 and April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.47% institutions for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at BJRI for having 3.85 million shares of worth $160.8 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 16.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $145.91 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.57 million shares of worth $52.32 million or 6.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $46.57 million in the company or a holder of 4.79% of company’s stock.