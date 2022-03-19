BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Rebounded 29.48% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $192.97 trading at $3.93 or 2.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.84B. That closing price of BGNE’s stock is at a discount of -121.05% from its 52-week high price of $426.56 and is indicating a premium of 29.48% from its 52-week low price of $136.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 326.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$5.29 in the current quarter.

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.08%, in the last five days BGNE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $192.97 price level, adding 4.54% to its value on the day. BeiGene Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -28.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.46% in past 5-day. BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) showed a performance of -12.37% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $314.01 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $121.39 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $470.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -143.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 37.09% for stock’s current value.

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BeiGene Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -0.33% while that of industry is 0.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.70% in the current quarter and calculating -788.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 296.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $327.14 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $255.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $100.1 million and $605.87 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 226.80% while estimating it to be -57.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.00%.

BGNE Dividends

BeiGene Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.03% institutions for BeiGene Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at BGNE for having 11.67 million shares of worth $4.24 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 6.32 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.3 billion.

On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc and Invesco Developing Markets Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.29 million shares of worth $831.25 million or 2.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.24 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $799.61 million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.