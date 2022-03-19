Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) At $2.67: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.67 trading at -$0.2 or -6.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.18M. That closing price of BRN’s stock is at a discount of -138.95% from its 52-week high price of $6.38 and is indicating a premium of 25.09% from its 52-week low price of $2.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 677.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.97%, in the last five days BRN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $2.67 price level, adding 14.15% to its value on the day. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s shares saw a change of -8.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.70% in past 5-day. Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) showed a performance of 3.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37710.0 shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.70% during past 5 years.

BRN Dividends

Barnwell Industries Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 50.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.50% institutions for Barnwell Industries Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at BRN for having 0.55 million shares of worth $1.61 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 98857.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.29 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 95554.0 shares of worth $0.24 million or 1.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 62082.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.66% of company’s stock.