Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Is Up 15.45% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.35 trading at -$1.98 or -9.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.24B. That closing price of AZRE’s stock is at a discount of -59.74% from its 52-week high price of $30.91 and is indicating a premium of 32.97% from its 52-week low price of $12.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 230.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.28%, in the last five days AZRE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $19.35 price level, adding 10.13% to its value on the day. Azure Power Global Limited’s shares saw a change of 6.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.59% in past 5-day. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) showed a performance of 15.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -75.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.03% for stock’s current value.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Azure Power Global Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 114.89% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 106.50% in the current quarter and calculating 15.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.51 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $71.64 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -66.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.30%.

AZRE Dividends

Azure Power Global Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 08 and February 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 134.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 134.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 134.88% institutions for Azure Power Global Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the top institutional holder at AZRE for having 24.26 million shares of worth $533.7 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 50.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 2.68 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58.91 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.25 million shares of worth $25.82 million or 2.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.08 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $22.24 million in the company or a holder of 2.23% of company’s stock.