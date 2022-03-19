Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) At $3.99: What To Do?

In last trading session, Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.99 trading at $0.46 or 13.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $381.01M. That closing price of AVGR’s stock is at a discount of -887.47% from its 52-week high price of $39.40 and is indicating a premium of 29.82% from its 52-week low price of $2.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 139.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.03%, in the last five days AVGR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/14/22 when the stock touched $3.99 price level, adding 11.33% to its value on the day. Avinger Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.30% in past 5-day. Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) showed a performance of -24.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.23 million shares which calculate 2.45 days to cover the short interests.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating 14.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.29 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $2.73 million and $2.56 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -16.20% while estimating it to be 5.50% for the next quarter.

AVGR Dividends

Avinger Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.63% institutions for Avinger Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AVGR for having 4.55 million shares of worth $2.05 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 2.55 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.15 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.98 million shares of worth $1.34 million or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.42 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.64 million in the company or a holder of 1.48% of company’s stock.