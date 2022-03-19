Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Adds 5.42% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.48 trading at $0.91 or 5.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $882.42M. That closing price of RNA’s stock is at a discount of -60.12% from its 52-week high price of $29.59 and is indicating a premium of 27.54% from its 52-week low price of $13.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 264.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.18%, in the last five days RNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $18.48 price level, adding 2.89% to its value on the day. Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.42% in past 5-day. Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) showed a performance of 15.00% in past 30-days.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Avidity Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -51.23% while that of industry is 0.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -62.80% in the current quarter and calculating -28.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.17 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $2.14 million and $2.7 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.30% while estimating it to be -16.80% for the next quarter.

RNA Dividends

Avidity Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.86% institutions for Avidity Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at RNA for having 7.73 million shares of worth $183.79 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 16.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, which was holding about 4.79 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $113.98 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.81 million shares of worth $69.17 million or 5.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.32 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $29.7 million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.