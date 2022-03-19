Analysts Say urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Can Really Get To $20.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.20 trading at $1.52 or 14.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $131.27M. That closing price of UGRO’s stock is at a discount of -41.8% from its 52-week high price of $17.30 and is indicating a premium of 44.67% from its 52-week low price of $6.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 113.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For urban-gro Inc. (UGRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.23%, in the last five days UGRO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $12.20 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. urban-gro Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.22% in past 5-day. urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) showed a performance of 7.39% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -63.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.75% for stock’s current value.

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that urban-gro Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 85.85% while that of industry is 17.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.4 million for the same.

UGRO Dividends

urban-gro Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.49% institutions for urban-gro Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UGRO for having 0.33 million shares of worth $4.35 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bard Associates Inc., which was holding about 0.29 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.8 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.19 million shares of worth $2.52 million or 4.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.77 million in the company or a holder of 2.82% of company’s stock.