Analysts Say Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Can Really Get To $130.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $71.65 trading at $4.65 or 6.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.03B. That closing price of NVEI’s stock is at a discount of -95.72% from its 52-week high price of $140.23 and is indicating a premium of 39.85% from its 52-week low price of $43.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 427.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nuvei Corporation (NVEI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.43 in the current quarter.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.94%, in the last five days NVEI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $71.65 price level, adding 1.23% to its value on the day. Nuvei Corporation’s shares saw a change of 10.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.45% in past 5-day. Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) showed a performance of 14.55% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $85.77 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $52.07 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $130.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -81.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 27.33% for stock’s current value.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nuvei Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.71% while that of industry is 9.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $208.67 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $215.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 165.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.90%.

NVEI Dividends

Nuvei Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.81% institutions for Nuvei Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust is the top institutional holder at NVEI for having 55020.0 shares of worth $6.3 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.56 million shares of worth $131.03 million or 2.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.4 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $160.43 million in the company or a holder of 2.09% of company’s stock.