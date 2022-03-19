American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) Could Experience -62.67% Growth

In last trading session, American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.99 trading at $0.21 or 2.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $255.86M. That closing price of AMSC’s stock is at a discount of -176.86% from its 52-week high price of $24.89 and is indicating a premium of 21.69% from its 52-week low price of $7.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 246.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.39%, in the last five days AMSC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $8.99 price level, adding 1.64% to its value on the day. American Superconductor Corporation’s shares saw a change of -17.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.18% in past 5-day. American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) showed a performance of 7.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.06 million shares which calculate 5.01 days to cover the short interests.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Superconductor Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -33.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.39% while that of industry is 7.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -30.80% in the current quarter and calculating 33.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $26.61 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -16.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

AMSC Dividends

American Superconductor Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 01 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.09% institutions for American Superconductor Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at AMSC for having 2.07 million shares of worth $30.17 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.89 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.56 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.73 million shares of worth $31.8 million or 6.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.7 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.2 million in the company or a holder of 2.46% of company’s stock.