Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Up Almost 12.65% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.85 trading at $0.1 or 3.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $121.69M. That closing price of ALGS’s stock is at a discount of -1103.86% from its 52-week high price of $34.31 and is indicating a premium of 25.96% from its 52-week low price of $2.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 534.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.83 in the current quarter.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.64%, in the last five days ALGS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $2.85 price level, adding 3.72% to its value on the day. Aligos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -75.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.04% in past 5-day. Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) showed a performance of 12.65% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -426.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -75.44% for stock’s current value.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aligos Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -82.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.42% while that of industry is 0.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.90% in the current quarter and calculating -10.80% decrease in the next quarter.

ALGS Dividends

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.36% institutions for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at ALGS for having 3.56 million shares of worth $42.28 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, which was holding about 3.55 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.1 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.48 million shares of worth $23.5 million or 3.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.85 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.07 million in the company or a holder of 1.99% of company’s stock.