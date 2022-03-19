After A -97.41% Fall This Year Is AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.23 trading at $0.18 or 17.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $139.47M. That closing price of APCX’s stock is at a discount of -3121.14% from its 52-week high price of $39.62 and is indicating a premium of 37.4% from its 52-week low price of $0.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 133.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.14%, in the last five days APCX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/14/22 when the stock touched $1.23 price level, adding 26.79% to its value on the day. AppTech Payments Corp.’s shares saw a change of -90.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.61% in past 5-day. AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) showed a performance of -21.15% in past 30-days.

APCX Dividends

AppTech Payments Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for AppTech Payments Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company.