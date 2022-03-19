After A -41.53% Fall This Year Is New Pacific Metals Corp. (AMEX:NEWP) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, New Pacific Metals Corp. (AMEX:NEWP) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.83 trading at -$0.26 or -8.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $440.23M. That closing price of NEWP’s stock is at a discount of -124.73% from its 52-week high price of $6.36 and is indicating a premium of 15.9% from its 52-week low price of $2.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 192.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For New Pacific Metals Corp. (NEWP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

New Pacific Metals Corp. (AMEX:NEWP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.41%, in the last five days NEWP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/14/22 when the stock touched $2.83 price level, adding 21.39% to its value on the day. New Pacific Metals Corp.’s shares saw a change of -3.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.31% in past 5-day. New Pacific Metals Corp. (AMEX:NEWP) showed a performance of -8.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.56 million shares which calculate 3.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.03 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -94.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -62.54% for stock’s current value.

NEWP Dividends

New Pacific Metals Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 10 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

New Pacific Metals Corp. (AMEX:NEWP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.65% institutions for New Pacific Metals Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at NEWP for having 5.06 million shares of worth $16.7 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 4.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.2 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.58 million shares of worth $15.12 million or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.0 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $14.12 million in the company or a holder of 2.57% of company’s stock.