After A -40.97% Fall This Year Is Usio Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Usio Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.76 trading at -$0.19 or -4.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $93.96M. That closing price of USIO’s stock is at a discount of -129.26% from its 52-week high price of $8.62 and is indicating a premium of 32.45% from its 52-week low price of $2.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 103.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Usio Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.81%, in the last five days USIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $3.76 price level, adding 14.93% to its value on the day. Usio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.36% in past 5-day. Usio Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) showed a performance of 8.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.

Usio Inc. (USIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Usio Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 50.00% while that of industry is 9.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 87.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.71 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.96 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $9.38 million and $13.46 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 67.40% while estimating it to be 18.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.40% during past 5 years.

USIO Dividends

Usio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Usio Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.72% institutions for Usio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Parian Global Management, LP is the top institutional holder at USIO for having 1.37 million shares of worth $8.1 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.79 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.7 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Jacob Discovery Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.53 million shares of worth $3.16 million or 2.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.3 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.78 million in the company or a holder of 1.20% of company’s stock.