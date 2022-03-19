After A 4.90% Gain In Share Price, Is Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.07 trading at $0.05 or 4.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $70.18M. That closing price of POAI’s stock is at a discount of -53.27% from its 52-week high price of $1.64 and is indicating a premium of 37.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 440.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.90%, in the last five days POAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $1.07 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.10% in past 5-day. Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) showed a performance of 37.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -367.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -367.29% for stock’s current value.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 97.10% in the current quarter and calculating 63.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 173.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $294k and $280k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 750.30% while estimating it to be 257.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 62.80% during past 5 years.

POAI Dividends

Predictive Oncology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.59% institutions for Predictive Oncology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at POAI for having 2.13 million shares of worth $2.02 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.62 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.59 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.39 million shares of worth $1.32 million or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.72 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.68 million in the company or a holder of 1.09% of company’s stock.