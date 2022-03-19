After A -3.31% Drop In Share Price, Is Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.48 trading at -$0.7 or -3.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $846.23M. That closing price of TDW’s stock is at a discount of -3.52% from its 52-week high price of $21.20 and is indicating a premium of 52.39% from its 52-week low price of $9.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 315.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tidewater Inc. (TDW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.61 in the current quarter.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.31%, in the last five days TDW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $20.48 price level, adding 3.76% to its value on the day. Tidewater Inc.’s shares saw a change of 91.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.44% in past 5-day. Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) showed a performance of 42.22% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.50 to the stock, which implies a fall of -10.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 7.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.11% for stock’s current value.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -7.00% in the current quarter and calculating 22.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -9.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $94.9 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $94.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $91.86 million and $83.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.30% while estimating it to be 12.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 62.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

TDW Dividends

Tidewater Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.96% institutions for Tidewater Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at TDW for having 7.76 million shares of worth $83.06 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 18.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.76 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.61 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.75 million shares of worth $50.86 million or 11.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.95 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $23.53 million in the company or a holder of 4.73% of company’s stock.