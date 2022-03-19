Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Has Made The 40.23% Recovery, Could Gain Another -127.26% Ahead

In last trading session, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.95 trading at $0.23 or 1.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $316.11M. That closing price of AVTE’s stock is at a discount of -127.26% from its 52-week high price of $29.43 and is indicating a premium of 40.23% from its 52-week low price of $7.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 43.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.81%, in the last five days AVTE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $12.95 price level, adding 12.08% to its value on the day. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.83% in past 5-day. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) showed a performance of 42.15% in past 30-days.

AVTE Dividends

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.16% institutions for Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at AVTE for having 8.26 million shares of worth $173.38 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 33.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sofinnova Investments, Inc., which was holding about 3.76 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78.86 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.59 million shares of worth $12.45 million or 2.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.43 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.88 million in the company or a holder of 1.77% of company’s stock.