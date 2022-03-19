Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Has Made The 18.38% Recovery, Could Gain Another -105.92% Ahead

In last trading session, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.42 trading at -$0.07 or -1.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.04B. That closing price of ADV’s stock is at a discount of -105.92% from its 52-week high price of $13.22 and is indicating a premium of 18.38% from its 52-week low price of $5.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 395.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.08%, in the last five days ADV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $6.42 price level, adding 1.83% to its value on the day. Advantage Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.18% in past 5-day. Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) showed a performance of -16.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.01 million shares which calculate 9.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -9.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.03% for stock’s current value.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Advantage Solutions Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -26.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.14% while that of industry is 18.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $952.99 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $887.68 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $850.39 million and $791.02 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.10% while estimating it to be 12.20% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 133.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.46%.

ADV Dividends

Advantage Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 69.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.08% institutions for Advantage Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ADV for having 15.45 million shares of worth $123.91 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, which was holding about 12.2 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $97.8 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.31 million shares of worth $34.58 million or 1.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.65 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $26.38 million in the company or a holder of 1.15% of company’s stock.