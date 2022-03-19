12-Month Price Target For P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Now Sits At $19.00

In last trading session, P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.01 trading at -$0.11 or -1.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.71B. That closing price of PIII’s stock is at a discount of -138.66% from its 52-week high price of $16.73 and is indicating a premium of 34.66% from its 52-week low price of $4.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 117.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.54%, in the last five days PIII remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $7.01 price level, adding 3.84% to its value on the day. P3 Health Partners Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.04% in past 5-day. P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) showed a performance of 27.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.44 million shares which calculate 11.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -171.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -113.98% for stock’s current value.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $171.07 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $191.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

PIII Dividends

P3 Health Partners Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.96% institutions for P3 Health Partners Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PIII for having 10.12 million shares of worth $71.25 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 24.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., which was holding about 3.98 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.04 million.

On the other hand, Wanger Advisor Trust-Wanger USA and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.0 million shares of worth $7.04 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.37 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.64 million in the company or a holder of 0.89% of company’s stock.