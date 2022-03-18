Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -336.89%.

In last trading session, Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.12 trading at -$0.25 or -5.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $265.99M. That closing price of ZVIA’s stock is at a discount of -324.76% from its 52-week high price of $17.50 and is indicating a discount of -4.13% from its 52-week low price of $4.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 235.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.72%, in the last five days ZVIA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $4.12 price level, adding 26.03% to its value on the day. Zevia PBC’s shares saw a change of -41.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.68% in past 5-day. Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) showed a performance of -59.57% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.77 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -336.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -69.9% for stock’s current value.

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zevia PBC is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -163.44% while that of industry is 14.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $36.9 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $38.76 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

ZVIA Dividends

Zevia PBC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.30% institutions for Zevia PBC that are currently holding shares of the company. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the top institutional holder at ZVIA for having 22.02 million shares of worth $155.26 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 63.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC, which was holding about 1.94 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.69 million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund and Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.92 million shares of worth $6.45 million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.65 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.6 million in the company or a holder of 1.89% of company’s stock.