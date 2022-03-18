Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) At $5.39: Does It Look Expensive?

In recent trading session, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) saw 3.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.39 trading at -$0.07 or -1.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.22B. That most recent trading price of AUY’s stock is at a discount of -6.86% from its 52-week high price of $5.76 and is indicating a premium of 31.35% from its 52-week low price of $3.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.37%, in the last five days AUY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $5.39 price level, adding 3.92% to its value on the day. Yamana Gold Inc.’s shares saw a change of 29.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.09% in past 5-day. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) showed a performance of 23.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.98 million shares which calculate 0.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.96% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.85. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -45.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.24% for stock’s current value.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Yamana Gold Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 33.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.50% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $505.55 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $454.13 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.10% during past 5 years.

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 10 and February 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.20%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.12 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.07%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.70% institutions for Yamana Gold Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at AUY for having 109.0 million shares of worth $431.62 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 30.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $119.33 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 49.1 million shares of worth $194.44 million or 5.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 46.01 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $182.18 million in the company or a holder of 4.78% of company’s stock.