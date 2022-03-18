XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Has Recovered -28.66 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -126.07% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) saw 23.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.97 trading at -$2.56 or -9.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.32B. That closing price of XPEV’s stock is at a discount of -126.07% from its 52-week high price of $56.45 and is indicating a premium of 27.87% from its 52-week low price of $18.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For XPeng Inc. (XPEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.30%, in the last five days XPEV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $24.97 price level, adding 10.31% to its value on the day. XPeng Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.22% in past 5-day. XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) showed a performance of -37.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.71 million shares which calculate 1.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $331.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $173.39 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $587.36. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2252.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -594.39% for stock’s current value.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that XPeng Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -33.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.48% while that of industry is 3.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.00% in the current quarter and calculating -57.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 249.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.05 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.17 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $443.2 million and $455.63 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 137.80% while estimating it to be 156.40% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.88%.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.88% institutions for XPeng Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at XPEV for having 20.53 million shares of worth $1.03 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 19.6 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $986.26 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.49 million shares of worth $466.95 million or 1.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.5 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $303.02 million in the company or a holder of 1.00% of company’s stock.