XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Adds 1.23% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In recent trading session, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.55 trading at $1.18 or 3.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.54B. That most recent trading price of XP’s stock is at a discount of -63.07% from its 52-week high price of $53.08 and is indicating a premium of 20.68% from its 52-week low price of $25.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For XP Inc. (XP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.25 in the current quarter.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.76%, in the last five days XP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $32.55 price level, subtracting -0.37% to its value on the day. XP Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.23% in past 5-day. XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) showed a performance of -11.23% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $232.98 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.03% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $188.63 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $342.67. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -952.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -479.51% for stock’s current value.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that XP Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -32.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.55% while that of industry is 6.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.70% in the current quarter and calculating -6.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $588.46 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $623.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $440.39 million and $533.3 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33.60% while estimating it to be 16.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 79.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.78%.

XP Dividends

XP Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 68.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 220.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.44% institutions for XP Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. General Atlantic, L.P. is the top institutional holder at XP for having 48.87 million shares of worth $1.4 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 12.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 16.69 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $479.81 million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.28 million shares of worth $453.07 million or 2.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.32 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $181.72 million in the company or a holder of 1.67% of company’s stock.