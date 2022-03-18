With 9.39% Distance From Low, Is General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) saw 2.5 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.87 trading at $0.21 or 0.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $63.44B. That most recent trading price of GM’s stock is at a discount of -53.2% from its 52-week high price of $67.21 and is indicating a premium of 9.39% from its 52-week low price of $39.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 20.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.48%, in the last five days GM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $43.87 price level, adding 0.68% to its value on the day. General Motors Company’s shares saw a change of -25.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.32% in past 5-day. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) showed a performance of -12.10% in past 30-days.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that General Motors Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.25% while that of industry is 8.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -23.60% in the current quarter and calculating -12.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $36.91 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.6 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $32.67 billion and $34.17 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.00% while estimating it to be 10.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 54.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.70%.

GM Dividends

General Motors Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.49% institutions for General Motors Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GM for having 115.44 million shares of worth $6.77 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 102.72 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.02 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 37.13 million shares of worth $2.18 billion or 2.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33.62 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.95 billion in the company or a holder of 2.31% of company’s stock.