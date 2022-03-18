With 83.91% From The Low, Is Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) saw 19.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.65 trading at $1.15 or 20.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $65.97M. That closing price of HUSA’s stock is at a discount of -149.77% from its 52-week high price of $16.61 and is indicating a premium of 83.91% from its 52-week low price of $1.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 41.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 20.91%, in the last five days HUSA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $6.65 price level, adding 11.57% to its value on the day. Houston American Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of 365.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.22% in past 5-day. Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) showed a performance of 454.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.33 million shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.70% during past 5 years.

HUSA Dividends

Houston American Energy Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.53% institutions for Houston American Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HUSA for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.19 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $0.29 million or 1.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.2 million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.