With 31.67% Distance From Low, Could Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Post Further Gains?

In recent trading session, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.80 trading at $0.16 or 10.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.20M. That most recent trading price of TIVC’s stock is at a discount of -261.11% from its 52-week high price of $6.50 and is indicating a premium of 31.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 335.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.01%, in the last five days TIVC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $1.80 price level, adding 10.0% to its value on the day. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -57.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.91% in past 5-day. Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) showed a performance of 14.42% in past 30-days.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 57.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.37% institutions for Tivic Health Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kepos Capital Lp is the top institutional holder at TIVC for having 60000.0 shares of worth $0.23 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ergoteles, LLC, which was holding about 17652.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68489.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15520.0 shares of worth $60217.0 or 0.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5893.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $22864.0 in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.