With 23.53% From The Low, Is Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Up For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw 0.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.34 trading at $0.03 or 11.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $16.33M. That most recent trading price of BHAT’s stock is at a discount of -423.53% from its 52-week high price of $1.78 and is indicating a premium of 23.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 612.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.93%, in the last five days BHAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $0.34 price level, adding 2.91% to its value on the day. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -29.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.71% in past 5-day. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) showed a performance of -14.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.52 million shares which calculate 0.62 days to cover the short interests.

BHAT Dividends

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 27 and January 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.29% institutions for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at BHAT for having 0.45 million shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Anson Funds Management LP, which was holding about 0.43 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.