Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Jumped 0.77% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) saw 6.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.87 trading at -$0.49 or -0.95% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $219.80B. That most recent trading price of VZ’s stock is at a discount of -15.38% from its 52-week high price of $59.85 and is indicating a premium of 4.2% from its 52-week low price of $49.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 22.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.95%, in the last five days VZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/14/22 when the stock touched $51.87 price level, adding 3.35% to its value on the day. Verizon Communications Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.63% in past 5-day. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) showed a performance of -1.87% in past 30-days.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Verizon Communications Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.48% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $33.22 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.67 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $32.46 billion and $32.74 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.30% while estimating it to be 2.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.88%.

VZ Dividends

Verizon Communications Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.45% institutions for Verizon Communications Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VZ for having 321.65 million shares of worth $16.71 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 290.74 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.11 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 107.36 million shares of worth $5.58 billion or 2.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 87.68 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.56 billion in the company or a holder of 2.09% of company’s stock.