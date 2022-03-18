VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Is Now 54.72% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw 75.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.53 trading at $0.07 or 16.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.59B. That closing price of VEON’s stock is at a discount of -349.06% from its 52-week high price of $2.38 and is indicating a premium of 54.72% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 102.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 25.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VEON Ltd. (VEON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.71%, in the last five days VEON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $0.53 price level, adding 9.71% to its value on the day. VEON Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -68.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 49.12% in past 5-day. VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) showed a performance of -65.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.88 million shares which calculate 6.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.55. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -381.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -333.96% for stock’s current value.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VEON Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -75.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 290.00% while that of industry is -3.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 200.00% in the current quarter and calculating 28.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.04 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.1 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $2 billion and $1.99 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.90% while estimating it to be 5.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.60% during past 5 years.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.65% institutions for VEON Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Exor Capital LLP is the top institutional holder at VEON for having 78.35 million shares of worth $162.96 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 56.94 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $118.44 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and Hartford International Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.14 million shares of worth $14.85 million or 0.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.9 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.